MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle spoke on Thursday about five men that are now charged for murder.

“The facts of this case are like a bad Hollywood movie, involving wealth, fidelity, rage, conspiracy and murder,” Rundle said.

Those men are charged with the gruesome June 2011 murder of 43-year-old Camilo Salazar, whose body was found on a dirt road in West Miami-Dade.

“He was beaten, burned and tortured,” Rundle said.

Among the accused, 64-year-old Manuel Marin, a former co-owner of the Presidente supermarket chain.

He allegedly got boxing promoter Roberto Isaac to recruit two mixed martial arts fighters, Alexis Villa Perdomo and Ariel Gandula, to commit the crime.

Authorities say Marin put those wheels in motion after learning Salazar was having an affair with his old girlfriend, who is now Marin’s wife.

“Marin even asked Salazar to stop having the affair but he did not stop,” Rundle said.

Marin fled to Spain after the murder and has been a fugitive for seven years.

Police arrested Marin’s son Thursday morning after raiding his Pine Tree Drive mansion in Miami Beach.

32-year-old Yaddiel Marin is charged as an accessory after the fact for allegedly paying expenses for his fugitive father.

Gandula is still a fugitive in Canada but four men are in custody.

“This is an example of how you can’t get away with murder,” said Rundle.

“It just highlights to all in our community that we do not stop working these cases,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “Time might stop but we do not. Our diligence does not. The long arm of the law will get you. particularly in heinous cases like this This was if I had to describe it. This was a lifetime movie in real life. The only difference here was that people were getting hurt. People really died and bled and were tortured here.”

All those charged in the murder are being held without bond.

Yaddiel Marin’s bond was set at $2 million.

If convicted as an accessory after the fact, he could face up to 15 years behind bars.