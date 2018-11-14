Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police have arrested a suspect in connection with the slashing of tires on 23 vehicles.

Police say the crimes happened in the North Beach area around 79th Street and Collins Avenue. Tires were punctured in a parking lot along Collins Avenue, along 79th street, in a nearby alleyway and underneath an apartment building.

Some victims believe their cars were targeted between 10 p.m. and midnight.

A witness told police she had seen the suspect, Diego Lujan, 46, bending over in front of several vehicles in the area on Sunday night.

Lujan had his red Toyota Prius parked in the same area where the tires were slashed, but his vehicle’s tires were untouched during the overnight attack.

Several victims had ongoing arguments with Lujan, who had been living in the Prius, according to the arrest report.

The victims told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench that they were not insured for their losses.

Miami Beach police scoured the area for evidence and clues, also checking vehicles for fingerprints while trying to find surveillance tape.

Rodrigo Manzanarez said all 4 tires on his KIA Sedona were punctured.

“Despite that,” he said, “We got lucky because we have no broken windows. In other cars windows were broken.”

“I feel upset,” he said. I feel upset because this is Miami Beach and we pay a lot of taxes. I feel upset because everybody is working and you have to go to work. I believe in Kharma. I believe in Kharma. If you do bad things in your life, things will come around.”

Gabriel Santini said two of the tires on his Honda CRV were punctured. He had left his vehicle in the parking lot by Collins Avenue last night and when he came back to it in the morning, he noticed the vandalism.

“What is the reason to do this?” He asked. “I am trying to find a reason. Crazy guys. What is the meaning of this? Now, I have to buy two tires and insurance is not going to cover this so what can I say?”