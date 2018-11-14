Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami/AP) — Despite an ongoing recount in Florida for the extremely tight Senate race between Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson, Scott appeared at a photo opp Wednesday on Capitol Hill for newly-elected Republican Senators.

Scott, of course, is Florida’s Republican governor, not a senator-elect. Yet there he was at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s left shoulder Wednesday when the Kentucky Republican welcomed GOP senators who will take their seats in January when the new Congress is sworn in.

“Good morning, everyone. I’ve been through a few of these over the years. It’s a lot better to have a big freshman class than not. And so we’re here this morning to welcome our six new Republican Senators who have allowed us to continue our majority and we’ll be heading across the way here shortly to elect the leadership team for the next two years,” said Sen. McConnell.

Scott holds the narrowest of leads over Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, and the recount is ongoing.

Scott did not reply to a question about whether he contends there was fraud in the election.

President Donald Trump Scott accused elections supervisors in two Florida Democratic counties of fraud without offering evidence. State law enforcement and elections officials have said no fraud complaints have been filed.

