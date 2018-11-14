Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The future of grocery deliveries may be self-driving vehicles.

Ford is working with Walmart and its existing delivery partner in Miami, Postmates, to use research vehicles, designed to simulate self-driving vehicles for Walmart’s existing delivery offerings.

The vehicles will collect data on consumer preferences to help the companies understand what people want. Ford said Wednesday that it’ll also look at different vehicle configurations or modifications that may be needed to accommodate orders such as perishable goods, or when a vehicle is making multiple deliveries on a single trip.

Ford and Walmart have already completed more than 1,000 deliveries as part of the initial phases of building up the self-driving business.

Ford will work with Walmart over the next couple of months to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out any issues that may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles.

