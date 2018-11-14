Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — New charges have been filed against self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz after he allegedly attacked a Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy at the BSO Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, according to BSO.

According to the police report, the deputy was assigned to a “Dayroom area while he was guarding inmate Nikolas Cruz.”

BSO Sgt. Beltran stated that he requested Cruz not drag his sandals on the ground while walking around the Dayroom area. Cruz gave Beltran the middle finger, according to the report.

Then, when Beltran began to stand up, Cruz “rushed him and struck him in the face,” states the report.

During the physical alternation, Beltran said in the report that Cruz was able to grab his tazer and it discharged as he tried to “gain control of it back from Cruz.”

BSO describes in video of the incident, Beltran getting punched repeatedly by Cruz and Cruz taking the tazer from his duty belt. Beltran was able to eventually strike back and hit Cruz in the face at which time he “retreated to one of the seats in the Dayroom, at which point Beltran was able to take him into custody.”

Cruz was charged with aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, and use of an electric or chemical weapon on a law enforcement officer.

Cruz is also charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

All of this happened on the same day the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety commission convened in Sunrise.

Tuesday, the commission focused on two things – dozens of people who knew about Cruz’s odd behavior and threats and didn’t report anything until after the tragedy and how 911 calls on the day of the shooting were handled by law enforcement.

The commission meets again Wednesday.