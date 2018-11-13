Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fort Lauderdale?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Fort Lauderdale if you’ve got a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1160 N. Federal Highway, #517 (Laudergate Isles)

First, there’s this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 1160 N. Federal Highway, #517. It’s listed for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you’ll find tile floors, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. The building boasts a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center and manicured gardens. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Southeast 15th Street and Cordova Road (Harbordale)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Southeast 15th Street and Cordova Road that’s also going for $1,500/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, tile floors and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

115 Hendricks Isle (Hendricks and Venice Isles)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 115 Hendricks Isle. It’s listed for $1,500/month.

In the furnished unit, you’ll get a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and carpeting. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

2900 N.E. 30th St., #A7 (Coral Ridge)

Check out this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s located at 2900 N.E. 30th St., #A7. It’s listed for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include a balcony, ceiling fans, tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

