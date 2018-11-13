Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida-based supermarket Publix is now the second-best retailer to work for.

That’s according to Fortune’s list of Best Workplaces in Retail. The grocery store giant actually moved up from the No. 3 position to the No. 2 spot on the list this year.

The list is published based on surveys completed by more than 631,000 retail employees nationwide.

The research considers leadership effectiveness, innovation and growth opportunities — among other subject areas.

Publix operates more than 1,200 stores in seven states and currently has more than 193-thousand workers.

Many of those employees described the company as having a great atmosphere and sense of pride. They also said they are given the resources and equipment needed to do their jobs and most are proud to tell others they work there.

Publix was outranked only by Wegmans, a grocery store chain based in the northeast.

