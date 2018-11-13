Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While Florida’s governor and senate races have captured most of the attention, the closest race is actually the one for Agriculture Commissioner.

A little more than 5,000 votes separate the candidates as the election recount process continues.

Last week, Democratic candidate Nikki Fried, who is currently ahead in the race, visited the CBS4 News at 7 to provide her take on the election up to that point.

On Tuesday, her Republican opponent Matt Caldwell sat down with Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to give his reaction to the week’s events surrounding the election recount.

