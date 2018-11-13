By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A late season tropical wave near the Leeward Islands now has a low potential of cyclone development. As of Tuesday morning, this disturbance has a 20-percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30-percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

The disorganized area of showers and storms is interacting with an upper level low which is why the National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance of this developing into a depression or tropical storm.

This system will have to overcome upper level winds and is also interacting with the Islands of the Greater Antilles.

This disturbance could still bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Models forecast it will generally move west or west northwest and then encounter a large dip in the jet stream exiting the East Coast of the U.S. which will lift the system north and then northeast away from Florida and the U.S. coastline.

