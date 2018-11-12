Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, the people of North Miami came out to honor local veterans for their service to our country.

The gathering took place at Griffing Park.

“It’s a day of reflection to think back and see what our service members have given to the United States, to our country, to our communities as a whole,” said Clarence Office Jr., with the Miami Veterans Affairs.

The army veteran still serves but in a new way. He helps military members transition to civilian life.

“A lot of these kids come home and they don’t feel like they’re a part of anything. All they know is the military. And I hope to let them know you are important. You are a part of this community. And no matter what struggles you’re going through we’re here to help,” said Kenneth Each, Vietnam veteran.

Community members came together saying we will not forget the risks, the hard work, the bravery, and valor.

“We slept well last night. While they were on the job. Not to forget the fallen who have given their lives ever since the revolution. It means a lot to me. Means a lot to me.”

A wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Tribute Tower recognized those who answered the call.

They were there to remember those who worked to defend our liberties and way of life.

There were several groups in attendance, including the Boy Scouts, American Legion, VFW, and JROTC.