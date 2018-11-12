Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murders of his mother and grandmother.

Police said Marc Micheal Mamert, 48, walked into South Miami Hospital emergency room, Saturday at around 6 p.m., and told hospital staff that he did something wrong, that he may have killed his family, and that prescription medication made him do it.

Hospital staff then called police and provided them with Mamert’s address to do a welfare check, according to the arrest report.

Responding officers went to Mamert’s address and discovered two dead women at the residence, authorities said. One had suffered multiple stab wounds and the other blunt force trauma to the head.

Mamert said he did not mean to hurt his family, but stated the medications made him act crazy and blackout.

Mamert was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center, where he faces 2 counts of murder in the first degree.