DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — After starting the season 3-0, the Miami Dolphins have won just two of seven games to fall back to .500.

As they head into the bye week, the Dolphins are hoping that when they take the field again in two weeks it’s starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back under center.

Tannehill has begun his latest throwing program with the goal of returning for that game on Nov. 25 at Indianapolis, although that may be a long shot.

Tannehill was shut down after an earlier throwing program produced little progress.

He missed his fifth game in a row Sunday when the Dolphins lost at Green Bay.

Coach Adam Gase says Tannehill resumed throwing Sunday and felt good.

Gase says if Tannehill can get through this week with his shoulder feeling good every day, there’s a chance he could play at Indy.

The Dolphins have a bye this week. Brock Osweiler is 2-3 as Tannehill’s replacement.

