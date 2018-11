Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a City of Miami police sergeant is behind bars following a domestic dispute.

Police arrested Yaosca Vanegas after she had an argument with her boyfriend early Monday morning.

The police report says the couple was driving when they got into an argument, and Vanegas took off her shoe and started to hit her boyfriend.

He got out of the car to call the police and she drove off to their home, where she was arrested.