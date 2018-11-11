Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was put on lockdown after a suspicious package was found outside an airport terminal.

The package was found outside Terminal 4 at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Airport officials told CBS4 the lockdown was lifted at about 9:30 p.m.

Spirit, Frontier, British Airways, and Avianca are among the airlines that operate out of FLL’s Terminal 4, according to the airport’s website.

The roadways into the airport were closed, a tweet from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. A CBS4 photojournalist trying to get to the airport said traffic was backed up around all of the airport’s entrances.

One passenger inside Terminal 4 told CBS4 himself and other passengers were not allowed to leave the terminal after their flights arrived. The passenger said vague announcements were contributing to confusion among passengers.

It’s not known what, if any, impact the lockdown had on flight operations or other passengers in other terminals.