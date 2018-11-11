  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Election Recount, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Marcio Rubio, Midterm Election, Politics

Eighteen years after the infamous Bush v Gore Florida recount, we are heading toward another recount with national implications.

The race for Governor between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis, the Senate contest between Florida Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson, and the race for Agriculture Commissioner between Nikki Fried and Matt Caldwell are heading toward a machine recount with the senate and Agriculture Commissioner races likely to end up in a full hand recount of ballots.

Meantime, Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes is drawing criticism for her handling of the ballot count and leading the fray is Florida Senator Marco Rubio who has said Democratic lawyers are trying to steal the election.

Guest: Senator Marco Rubio

