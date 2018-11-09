Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — After trailing on election night, Democrat Nikki Fried held a slight lead Friday morning in her race with Republican Matt Caldwell to become state agriculture commissioner.

With votes continuing to be counted, Fried held a 2,915-vote lead as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to the state Division of Elections website.

With 8,046,381 votes tallied in the Cabinet race, Fried had 4,024,648, or 50.02 percent, while Caldwell had 4,021,733, or 49.98 percent.

Counties are required to submit unofficial results to the state by noon Saturday, and the narrow margin in the agriculture-commissioner race appears certain to trigger an automatic recount.

Caldwell had previously declared victory on Election Night.

If the race reaches a difference of 0.5 percent, it automatically triggers a statewide machine recount.

If it goes within .25 percent, it triggers a manual recount.

