MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A 25-year-old man accused of killing his roommate at Mount Sinai Medical Center has been deemed too mentally unstable to stand trial.

A Miami judge has ruled that Andre Brown will be sent to a state psychiatric hospital to rehabilitate.

Brown is accused of beating and strangling 55-year-old Alejandro Ortega in May 2016.

Brown’s attorney Stacy Marczak said they’re “looking forward to competency being regained and getting this case to trial,” according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald

A police report says Brown told investigators he “had to do it” in a rambling and incoherent statement. He repeatedly referred to Ortega as his “real father” who was “like some Satan.”

Ortega’s family has reportedly reached a settlement with the hospital.

