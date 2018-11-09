Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Firefighters battled raging flames and heavy smoke at a warehouse fire in Hialeah early Friday morning.

Hialeah Fire said the warehouse at 7800 W 25 Avenue is a laundry supply company and was packed to the roof with combustible materials.

Nearly 20 units from Hialeah Fire and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled the fire.

At one point the collapsed. After that, firefighters went into defense mode to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

What sparked the fire is not yet known.