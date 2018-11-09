  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Gillum, Campaign 2018, Election Recount, Florida, Local TV, Ron DeSantis

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Republican Ron DeSantis continued to hold a 36,211-vote lead Friday morning over Democrat Andrew Gillum in the Florida governor’s race, with the margin possibly leading to a recount, according to information posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Counties are required to submit unofficial results to the state by noon Saturday, and races that have margins of 0.5 percent or less trigger machine recounts.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, DeSantis led by a margin of 49.61 percent to 49.17 percent which is a difference of 0.44 percentage point.

RELATED STORY: HOW FLORIDA RECOUNTS WORK

That’s narrow enough to trigger a recount and Andrew Gillum’s campaign said Thursday it’s readying for a possible recount even though he conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night.

(©2018 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s