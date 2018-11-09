Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Republican Ron DeSantis continued to hold a 36,211-vote lead Friday morning over Democrat Andrew Gillum in the Florida governor’s race, with the margin possibly leading to a recount, according to information posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Counties are required to submit unofficial results to the state by noon Saturday, and races that have margins of 0.5 percent or less trigger machine recounts.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, DeSantis led by a margin of 49.61 percent to 49.17 percent which is a difference of 0.44 percentage point.

That’s narrow enough to trigger a recount and Andrew Gillum’s campaign said Thursday it’s readying for a possible recount even though he conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night.

