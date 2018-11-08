Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida senate candidate and outgoing Governor Rick Scott spoke to the media from in front of the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee early Thursday night.

Scott had harsh words for the elections supervisors in Broward County, Dr. Brenda Snipes, and in Palm Beach County, Susan Bucher.

He accused them of “rampant fraud” and announced that he has filed a lawsuit against both supervisors for failing to meet a state deadline to report early and mail-in ballot totals.

That deadline was 7:30 p.m. on Election Night, which was Tuesday.

“The people of Florida deserve fairness and transparency,” Scott said.

He said he believes that both counties will continue to “mysteriously” come up with ballots until they get the elections results they want.

Scott said that none of Florida’s other 65 counties are involved in “shenanigans,” like this.

He called on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

The commissioner of the FDLE, Richard L. Swearingen, was appointed by Scott in 2014.

“I am considering every single legal option available,” Scott said. “No ragtag group of liberal activists or lawyers from DC will be allowed to steal this election from the voters of this great state. I am proud to be the next Senator from the Great State of Florida and look forward to going up there and making Washington work for all Americans.”

Scott’s lawsuit filed against Snipes can be found by clicking here and the lawsuit against Bucher can be found by clicking here.

Bill Nelson spokesperson Dan McLaughlin released a statement following Scott’s comments.

“The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately,” McLaughlin said. “Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation.”