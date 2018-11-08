Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Eight people, including six children, were taken to hospitals after a crash in Ft. Lauderdale involving a pickup truck and a private bus taking children home from an aftercare program.

The accident happened late Wednesday at NW 15th Avenue and NW 19th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said on Twitter that one child and one adult were in serious condition when taken to the hospital.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)