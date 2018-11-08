Filed Under:Bus Crash, Ft. Lauderdale, Local TV

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Eight people, including six children, were taken to hospitals after a crash in Ft. Lauderdale involving a pickup truck and a private bus taking children home from an aftercare program.

The accident happened late Wednesday at NW 15th Avenue and NW 19th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said on Twitter that one child and one adult were in serious condition when taken to the hospital.

