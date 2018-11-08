Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Adios buckaroo.

A seven foot, 150 pound, monitor lizard that has been spotted several times in Davie neighborhood over the last couple of months has been captured.

Zack Lieberman, who lives in the neighborhood, said Florida Fish and Wildlife caught the big lizard on Tuesday about three miles from his home.

Last August, Lieberman‘s wife spotted the thing out the patio door of their home which is near the Pine Island Ridge Natural Area. He took a look at the creature by the door and went around the house to shoo the large lizard away. But the reptile turned the tables on him and wouldn’t back down.

Monitor lizards are known to be aggressive, have sharp teeth and claws, and could knock a small animal like a raccoon or cat or dog or other living things unconscious with its powerful tail and swallow them whole.

Wildlife officers have been trying to trap it for weeks but it wasn’t’ taking the bait.

Monitor lizards are capable of inflicting serious harm not only to animals and people but also to the ecology as they upset the natural scheme of things.

Among their favorite treats are crocodile eggs. Crocodiles are a protected species.