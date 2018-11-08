Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade missed Wednesday’s game for what the team said were personal reasons.
Now we know what those reasons were.
Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, welcomed their “miracle baby” girl into the world, through a surrogate.
Both posted photos on their respective social media accounts Thursday afternoon.
🎵 When i wake up in the morning’ love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And somethin’ without warnin’ love Bears heavy on my mind Then i look at you And the worlds alright with me Just one look at you And i know it’s gonna be A lovely day! We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @gabunion ❤️ ♥️ ♥️
Wade and Union began dating in 2009 and were married in 2014.
This is the couple’s first child together. Wade has three children from two previous relationships that also live with the couple.
