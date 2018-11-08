Top Doughnut Shops In South FloridaIn a land of pastelitos and McBreakfasts, here are five places that celebrate the good old fashioned doughnut.

New Mexican Spot Bar Rita Now Open In Fort LauderdaleHungry? A new neighborhood Mexican restaurant has you covered.

Home Of Pierogi Debuts In Deerfield BeachA new comfort food spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood.

Popular Burger Chain Shake Shack Comes To Fort LauderdaleCraving burgers? You're in luck: Shake Shack has opened its first restaurant in Fort Lauderdale at 2400 N. Federal Highway.

Cocktail Bar Jaguar Sun Brings Italian Bites And Booze To Downtown MiamiA new cocktail bar and Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood.

Sushi Shack Now Open In Fort Lauderdale, With American Classics And Fusion FareA new restaurant serving American favorites and Japanese fusion fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood.