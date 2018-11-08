WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
By David Dwork
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Miami Heat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade missed Wednesday’s game for what the team said were personal reasons.

Now we know what those reasons were.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, welcomed their “miracle baby” girl into the world, through a surrogate.

Both posted photos on their respective social media accounts Thursday afternoon.

Wade and Union began dating in 2009 and were married in 2014.

This is the couple’s first child together. Wade has three children from two previous relationships that also live with the couple.

Comments
  1. Peter Foto says:
    November 8, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    That’s great for Gabrielle. Now she has 2 sucking on her nipples. lol

    Reply Report comment

