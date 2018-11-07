Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The race to be the state’s next Agriculture commissioner is too close to call and is headed for a recount.

Nikki Fried, who is meeting with her campaign lawyers, is currently behind Matt Caldwell by about 12,521 votes, or 0.16 percent, according to Fried’s campaign.

More votes are still being counted.

“This is the closest race since we’ve seen here in Florida since Bush v. Gore in 2000—we’re heading into a recount,” stated Nikki Fried. “We are going to ensure that every vote is counted, in a race this close, everyone’s’ voices must be heard so the will of the people is upheld.”

State law requires a mechanical recount when candidates are within one-half point and a manual recount at .25 or less.

In this case, the state’s 67 supervisors of elections would have to recount the ballots – more than eight million across the state.

A statewide recount was held for the infamous 2000 election. In that case, though, the recount was only of undervotes – votes were the ballot indicated someone didn’t vote.

This is not the only recount.

The US Senate race between Rick Scott and incumbent Bill Nelson is also too close to call.

Unofficial results show Nelson narrowly trailing Scott by a little more than just 34,500 votes out of a total of 8.1 million ballots cast, according to the Senator’s office. That’s less than a one-half percentage point difference.