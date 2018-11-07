Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The injury bug infestation in South Florida has made things very difficult on the Miami Dolphins this season.

Unfortunately, things won’t get much easier this week.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Green Bay because of a throwing shoulder injury that has plagued him since a loss to Cincinnati on October 7th.

Backup QB Brock Osweiler will make his fifth consecutive start.

The Dolphins have a bye next week, which means Tannehill won’t be back until Week 12 at the earliest.

Coach Adam Gase said the goal is for Tannehill to return for that game, which is against Indianapolis on November 25th.

Miami is 5-4 overall, and 2-2 with Osweiler starting.

Tannehill is throwing but hasn’t participated fully in practice in more than a month.

Gase said on Wednesday that they are now resting Tannehill as there is still discomfort in that shoulder.

The Packers game will be the 25th Tannehill has missed out of the past 30 because of injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)