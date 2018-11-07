Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he reached up a woman’s skirt at a Key Largo parking lot.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Dulin Nelson Ebanks, assaulted the woman when she was loading her car with groceries, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Publix Super Market at the Tradewinds Plaza at about 6:30 p.m. where a woman said she was in the parking lot when she felt a hand reach under her dress and touch her backside.

Police said Ebanks ran away, but was subsequently found at a nearby restaurant.

Ebanks denied being at Publix, but the woman positively identified Ebanks as the man who touched her.

He was taken to jail and is facing a battery charge.