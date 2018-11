Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a Miami firefighter was found dead at Fire Station 14.

The firefighter was found by co-workers inside the station at 2111 SW 19th Street around 4:30 a.m. When the alarm bells rang he never responded and when they went to find him. They tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Miami police say no foul play is suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.