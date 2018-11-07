Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Ron DeSantis pulled off a razor-thin victory, or what we would call a typical Florida victory, in the state’s Governor’s race.

During his celebratory party at the Rosen Center Hotel in Orlando, he was gracious and congratulatory towards his opponent Andrew Gillum while laying his priorities for Florida.

The Governor-elect Ron DeSantis took the stage after 11 p.m.to thank his supporters and reach across the aisle to those who supported Gillum.

“You gotta be willing to work with Floridians from all walks of life. I don’t care if you were against me in the campaign, I want to work with you to advance our common priorities,” he said.

And after his speech, DeSantis told reporters about his congratulatory phone call from Gillum.

“I told him I said look you’re a potent adversary. I don’t think any other Democrat could’ve down what you did. And I was like if you’re going to run in 2020, just run against Rubio. Don’t run against me,” he said.

Gillum brought enormous energy to his campaign but in the end, it wasn’t enough to carry him to the Governor’s mansion. DeSantis benefited from his early endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Trump’s rallies in the state late in the campaign likely helped put DeSantis over the top. DeSantis expects their friendly relationship to continue.

“Mr. President I look forward to working together to advance Florida’s priorities. I think you’re going to get tired of me calling you asking for things for Florida,” he said.

During his campaign, DeSantis laid out his vision for Florida which included low taxes and a business-friendly environment, better educational opportunities, and public safety. He said his first order of business as Governor focuses on the environment.

“The first priority in terms of what’s urgent for Florida is really getting us on a strong track on the water quality and the environment so we’ll be taking action very quickly,” he said.

CBS4’s Carey Codd said the voters he spoke with on Tuesday said this race hinged on the economy. They felt strongly that DeSantis would be a better steward of the state’s economy which they feel is in good shape.