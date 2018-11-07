Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested the mother of a seven-year-old girl on Monday for ‘contributing to the delinquency of a minor.’

Police were called to Pompano Beach Elementary School after the minor was accused of stealing money from another student.

Upon searching the contents of the girl’s backpack, police found a sock full of rocks which the principal considered to be harmful to other students.

The girl’s mother, identified by police as Merline Dany, 25, had to be called to the school after the girl would not provide a reason why she had the sock in her backpack.

Dany felt the school wasn’t handling the situation accordingly. The arrest report indicates Dany encouraged her daughter to carry this ‘homemade weapon’ into school and possibly use it against other children.

Dany then said she would come with family members to settle the issue, according to the arrest report.

The mother faces contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing charges.