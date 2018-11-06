Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the more closely watched races in this year’s General Election is District 26 which pits incumbent U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo against Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Florida’s 26th congressional district contains all of Monroe County and a portion of Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Curbelo, a Cuban American, was first elected to the House in 2014.

Mucarsel-Powell is running against Curbelo in a district that Hillary Clinton won by more than 16 percentage points over Donald Trump in 2016. However, Curbelo defeated his Democratic opponent that year by 12 points.

Curbelo has opposed President Donald Trump since the 2016 campaign and initially backed Jeb Bush. He has called the accumulation of Trump-related scandals a “sad chapter in our country’s politics,” according to the New York Times.

Curbelo has consistently voted with Democrats on legislation aimed at protecting so-called DREAMers. He has a history of conservative tendencies on fiscal issues and taxes.

On the issue of health care, Curbelo voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Mucarsel-Powell, who came to America from Ecuador as a teen, says she was inspired to run for Congress when Curbelo voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She won the primary election with 64 percent of the vote.

Mucarsel-Powell, a former associate dean at Florida International University, has campaigned on policy proposals on gun control, health care, and environmental protection.

If elected, Mucarsel-Powell has pledged to take swift action on immigration reform and push back against Trump’s hardline stance on the issue.