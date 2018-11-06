ELECTION RESULTSState, Local, County, Courts, Amendments
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) – A Felix Varela High School security guard was charged Tuesday with selling narcotics and marijuana to a confidential informant near a school.

Jaime Green, 43, was arrested at a traffic stop.

Investigators searched his home and found approximately 790 grams of marijuana, 29.4 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools expects all employees to exhibit the highest level of professional and personal comportment, whether they are in or out of the school environment,” said a Miami-Dade Public Schools representative.

“Actions by employees who demonstrate a lack of good moral character will be handled swiftly. As such, the District is moving to immediately terminate his employment.”

Nearly $1,600 was seized. Green has been denied bond and faces numerous drug charges.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Hammocks District at (305) 383-6800 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

