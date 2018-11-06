WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
Filed Under:Andrew Gillum, Campaign 2018, Governor's Race, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – For months Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been urging supporters to get out and vote to be a voice for change.

Tuesday morning the Tallahassee mayor did just that at the Good Shepard Catholic Church in Tallahassee.

For the last few weeks, Gillum has been on the road with his “Bring It Home” bus tour which crisscrossed the state from the Panhandle to Key West.

Gillum took his campaign to every corner of the state to tell voters as governor he would fight for affordable health care and education reform, he would protect Florida’s environment and work to make the state’s economy one that gives everyone a shot.

Former President Barack Obama and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have campaigned for him in the final week before the election.

Monday night Gillum and Sean “Diddy” Combs headlined a “Bring It Home” Midnight Rally, which included appearances by DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish, and Will Packer at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

screen shot 2018 11 06 at 10 21 52 am Gillum Winds Down Campaign With Vote In Tally

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum arrives at his polling place on Election Day Nov. 6, 2018 (CBS4)

During the course of the campaign, issues of racism concerning Gillum’s opponent, Republican Ron DeSantis, and allegations of corruption against Gillum himself seemed to overshadow the issues.

Gillum said he tried not to let that happen.

“All the way along, we tried to talk about the issues that matter to people. I am extremely proud of the way we ran our campaign, focused on expanding access to health care, paying teachers what they are worth, leaning into the green economy. We’ve really, at every turn, in spite of all of the distractions, tried to keep voters in the state focused on what matters,” said Gillum.

“I believe that is what is going to allow us to walk away with a win today,” he added.

One of Gillum’s strategies has been to not only go to strong Democratic areas, but solid red ones as well as rural areas to tout his progressive agenda for healthcare, education, criminal justice reform, and an increased minimum wage.

If he wins, Gillum said he’s, “looking forward to turning around and going back to those voters who didn’t vote for me and letting them know that I plan to be a governor for them too.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s