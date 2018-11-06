Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – For months Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been urging supporters to get out and vote to be a voice for change.

Tuesday morning the Tallahassee mayor did just that at the Good Shepard Catholic Church in Tallahassee.

For the last few weeks, Gillum has been on the road with his “Bring It Home” bus tour which crisscrossed the state from the Panhandle to Key West.

Gillum took his campaign to every corner of the state to tell voters as governor he would fight for affordable health care and education reform, he would protect Florida’s environment and work to make the state’s economy one that gives everyone a shot.

Former President Barack Obama and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have campaigned for him in the final week before the election.

Monday night Gillum and Sean “Diddy” Combs headlined a “Bring It Home” Midnight Rally, which included appearances by DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish, and Will Packer at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

During the course of the campaign, issues of racism concerning Gillum’s opponent, Republican Ron DeSantis, and allegations of corruption against Gillum himself seemed to overshadow the issues.

Gillum said he tried not to let that happen.

“All the way along, we tried to talk about the issues that matter to people. I am extremely proud of the way we ran our campaign, focused on expanding access to health care, paying teachers what they are worth, leaning into the green economy. We’ve really, at every turn, in spite of all of the distractions, tried to keep voters in the state focused on what matters,” said Gillum.

“I believe that is what is going to allow us to walk away with a win today,” he added.

One of Gillum’s strategies has been to not only go to strong Democratic areas, but solid red ones as well as rural areas to tout his progressive agenda for healthcare, education, criminal justice reform, and an increased minimum wage.

If he wins, Gillum said he’s, “looking forward to turning around and going back to those voters who didn’t vote for me and letting them know that I plan to be a governor for them too.”