MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Months of contentious campaigns and angry rhetoric all come down to today’s General Election in which hundreds of thousands of voters across the nation will go to the polls to make their voices heard if they haven’t voted already.

In Miami-Dade, polling stations across the county opened promptly at 7 a.m. They will be open until 7 p.m.

In the last weekend of early voting, long lines formed at polling sites, with some waits near three hours. Voters in North Miami became frustrated when printers failed and ballots for some areas would not print.

Christina White, the county’s Supervisor of Elections, said that will not happen on Tuesday.

“On Election Day, we have all of our ballots pre-printed because we send ballots that are specific to that precinct,” she said.

Early voting for this year’s midterm election saw a record turn out. In Miami-Dade, more than 302-thousand have voted early and more than 242-thousand have voted by mail.

“This is absolutely a historic midterm election. We’ve already had forty percent of our voters vote in this election and in a typical midterm that would be for the entire election,” said White.

If you plan to vote on Tuesday, you will need to go to your precinct polling station and be sure to have a photo ID.

If you aren’t sure where to vote, use the links below:

Miami-Dade Precincts

Broward Precincts

Monroe Precincts

This year’s midterm election ballot is lengthy. If you haven’t done so already, and plan to vote today, you may want to take a look at it before you head to your polling station.

Sign up here to report any voting issues you’ve experienced.