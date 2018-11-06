Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The race to be Florida’s next governor has drawn nationwide attention in this midterm election.

The latest poll shows Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum up seven points over his opponent Republican Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday both men cast their ballots.

Gillum walked into his polling place at the Good Shepard Catholic Church in Tallahassee with his wife and children. Once inside, he cast his ballot. His choice – not a big surprise – he’s optimistic.

“Us winning tonight will send a message to Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis as well, that the politics of hatred and division of separation, that they’ve come to an end, at least in this election that’s what we’re going to show,” he said.

DeSantis walked into his polling place Ponte Vedra with his family by his side. He too was expecting a victory as he thanked supporters.

“I appreciate it. Thanks for your help, appreciate your help. Thank you,” he told those in line.

Monday night, with Sean “Diddy” Combs and other big stars by his side, Gillum campaigned until the very end with a huge rally and concert that went until early this morning at Florida A&M University.

“If we show up and we vote, the next time I see you I will greet you as the Governor of the great State of Florida. Let’s bring it home everybody,” he told the thousands in the crowd.

Desantis spent his day Monday in the northern half of the state, pushing his message of the Florida economy.

“You want education, guess what a stronger economy means, we’re raising more tax revenue even with lower rates so you can deal with education, environment, public safety, transportation,” he said.

DeSantis has received support from President Trump.

The Democratic nominee acknowledges that this year’s campaigns have been contentious, with attacks flying from both sides, but he’s proud of the campaign he’s run. If he wins, he said he’ll be a governor for the people, all the people.

“You may not agree with me on every issue but you’re always going to find a governor with a listening ear, who regardless of who is on the other side of us, I am always going to be Team Florida. That’s my job, when you’re the Governor of Florida, you have to be the governor for everybody,” he added.

Gillum will be watching Tuesday’s election results in Tallahassee, DeSantis will be in Orlando.