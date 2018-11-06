ELECTION RESULTSState, Local, County, Courts, Amendments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) –  Voters in Broward county have passed the Penny for Transportation initiative.

It’s a penny surtax, or penny sales tax increase, designed to generate $15 billion for better roads and bridges, more buses and routes, decreased wait times, and new traffic control technology to reduce traffic congestion.

The money would also fund school safety zone improvements, greenways, bike lanes, and more.

Broward County voters passed a similar transportation improvement bill in 2016, however, it was tied to another measure that failed resulting in failure of the entire ballot initiative.

 

