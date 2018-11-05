Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local school was recognized Monday morning as a national finalist in the Middle School Kindness Challenge.

Crystal Lake Middle School, located in the 3500 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue in Pompano Beach, is one of only 10 national finalists chosen from nearly 500 schools that participated in the challenge.

A surprise celebration and check presentation took place honoring students and staff committed to fostering a welcoming school environment free of bullying.

A check for $1,000 was also presented to support activities promoting kindness at the school.

Here is how the school became a finalist in the challenge, according to administrators:

“During the four-week Kindness Challenge program, Crystal Lake Middle students set out to positively impact their school culture and help ensure it is a place where all students thrive. They participated in several activities, including sending Kindness Cards recognizing acts of kindness by students during the school day. In addition, students incorporated the Middle School Kindness Challenge into the school’s annual Community Connection event, during which students and staff donated 300 backpacks for students in need. Students also worked with Feeding South Florida, a local non-profit group, to donate more than eight pallets of food for students and families in need.”

To learn more about the Middle School Kindness Challenge, visit kindnesschallenge.com.

Broward County Public Schools is the 6th largest school district in the nation and the second-largest in the state of Florida.