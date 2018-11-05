  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cesar Sayoc, Court Appearance, Federal Court, Local TV, Mail Bomber, Pipe Bomb

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — While many will be focused on Election Day, Tuesday will bring another significant piece of news.

Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is set to make his first court appearance in New York.

Sayoc was being transferred from federal custody in Florida and was expected to arrive in New York ahead of a Tuesday court hearing.

Prosecutors say they will ask a judge to hold Sayoc without bail because he is considered dangerous.

Sayoc faces charges for allegedly mailing more than a dozen explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.

Prosecutors say the most recent crude bomb was recovered Friday in California, addressed to the liberal activist Tom Steyer.

None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured in the pipe bomb scare.

Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.

His lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s