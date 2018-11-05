Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mom is facing child neglect charges for allegedly leaving her baby inside a locked car while she was at a Deerfield Beach bar.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of Padano Bar and Grill in the 1800 block of West Hillsboro Blvd at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, after reports of a baby in a locked car.

Responding units located the infant inside a locked car with the windows closed.

The mom, who was identified as Jennifer Potts, 29, claims she had only left the child inside the locked car for a few seconds while she ran to the bar to retrieve her driver’s license and cellphone.

She was taken into custody for Child Neglect.

The arrest report says Potts smelled of alcohol and that she admitted to drinking an unknown amount.