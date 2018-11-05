Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 12-year-old girl is facing a felony charge after Pembroke Pines police said she posted ‘threatening posts’ about her school on Snapchat.

On Monday, Pembroke Pines Police responded to Pembroke Pines Charter Central, after being alerted about posts concerning the school on social media.

Police said the suspect’s Snapchat posts stated “if I get this one more time I will shoot someone”, and “no one go to school tmrrw.”

The girl admitted to posting the messages and told police that she wrote them due to being bullied in school. She also told them she did not intend to act upon the threat but was aware that her posts ‘appeared threatening.’

The girl has been charged with a 2nd Degree Felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner (FSS 790.163). She was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Police are urging parents to talk to their children about making threats or posting threats to social media because they will have real consequences.