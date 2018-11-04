Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.
This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede sat down for a conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis had been with President Trump in Estero for a Make America Great Again rally the night before, so that’s where the discussion began.
When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.
- CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Miami-Dade
- CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Broward
- CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Monroe
You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE
