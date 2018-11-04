Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.

This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede sat down for a conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis had been with President Trump in Estero for a Make America Great Again rally the night before, so that’s where the discussion began.

When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.