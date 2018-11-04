  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Election Day, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics, Ron DeSantis

Election Day is just two days away and Florida is once again in the national spotlight for several important races.

This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede sat down for a conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis had been with President Trump in Estero for a Make America Great Again rally the night before, so that’s where the discussion began.

 

When preparing to vote, a sample ballot can help speed up the process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE

 

web wfor campaign 2018 election guide Facing South Florida: One On One With Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis

Comments
  1. Juan Ruiz says:
    November 4, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Please in Florida, calling everyone, especially cubanos, venezolanos,
    puertorriqueños —- VOTE DESANTIS AND SCOTT!!!! Especially if you love Jesus
    and you know socialism leads to death. Por favor NO AL SOCIALISMO

