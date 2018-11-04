  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMDolphins 5th Quarter
    5:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Florida, Local TV, Midterm Elections, Politics, Ron DeSantis, Rudy Giuliani

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the final day of early voting, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is traveling the state with some big GOP names along for the ride.

DeSantis will be joined by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for an event in Daytona at 1:30 p.m.

After that, they’ll head south for a rally with supporters at the Boca Raton Victory Office from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DeSantis and Bondi will conclude the day at a BBQ in Lynn Haven at Sharon J. Sheffield Park.

Other Florida candidates attending the event are Rep. Matt Caldwell, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Judge Ashley Moody.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county. 

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE

 

web wfor campaign 2018 election guide Busy Day Of Campaigning Across Florida For Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s