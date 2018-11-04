Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the final day of early voting, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is traveling the state with some big GOP names along for the ride.

DeSantis will be joined by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for an event in Daytona at 1:30 p.m.

After that, they’ll head south for a rally with supporters at the Boca Raton Victory Office from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DeSantis and Bondi will conclude the day at a BBQ in Lynn Haven at Sharon J. Sheffield Park.

Other Florida candidates attending the event are Rep. Matt Caldwell, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Judge Ashley Moody.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.