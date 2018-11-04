Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Election Day is right around the corner and Florida’s gubernatorial candidates are making a final push for votes.

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum has working his way across the state on a campaign bus tour.

On Sunday, Gillum’s tour will continue with several stops in South Florida.

He’ll begin the day with a Souls To The Polls march in Liberty City, at the African American Cultural Arts Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

After that, Gillum will head Miramar where he will join local elected officials for a Power To The Polls event.

That will take place at the Miramar City Hall and begin at 5 p.m.

From there Gillum will head to Shenandoah Park in Miami for an early vote party hosted by Latino Victory.

Celebrities coming to Florida to attend the event in support of Gillum are Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, and Rosario Dawson.

That event will run from 5-7 p.m.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.