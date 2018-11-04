  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMDolphins 5th Quarter
    5:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Gillum, Campaign 2018, Florida, Local TV, Midterm Elections, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Election Day is right around the corner and Florida’s gubernatorial candidates are making a final push for votes.

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum has working his way across the state on a campaign bus tour.

On Sunday, Gillum’s tour will continue with several stops in South Florida.

He’ll begin the day with a Souls To The Polls march in Liberty City, at the African American Cultural Arts Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

After that, Gillum will head Miramar where he will join local elected officials for a Power To The Polls event.

That will take place at the Miramar City Hall and begin at 5 p.m.

From there Gillum will head to Shenandoah Park in Miami for an early vote party hosted by Latino Victory.

Celebrities coming to Florida to attend the event in support of Gillum are Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, and Rosario Dawson.

That event will run from 5-7 p.m.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county. 

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBS MIAMI ELECTION GUIDE

 

web wfor campaign 2018 election guide Andrew Gillums Bus Tour Continues In South Florida On Final Day For Early Voting

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s