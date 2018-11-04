  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – After 31 years, police in Florida have arrested a man in a woman’s rape based on new DNA testing of old evidence.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that 60-year-old Frank Montana was extradited last week to Florida after serving prison time in Minnesota for a similar sexual assault.

Investigators say DNA evidence shows Montana was the man who raped a Coral Springs woman in 1987 wearing a ski mask and claiming he had a gun. The DNA evidence linked to Montana was on a tampon the woman was wearing when she was assaulted.

A judge has ordered that Montana remain jailed without bond on two counts of sexual battery with a weapon. Jail records did not indicate Saturday whether Montana has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

