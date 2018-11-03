DORAL (CBSMiami) — As of Saturday night, close to 4.5 million people voted early in Florida. With polls showing close races, President Trump visited the state for a second time within a week to campaign for Republicans.

“Pensacola, Florida. We love you,” the president told a crowd of thousands.

President Trump urged the crowd of thousands to stand behind Governor Rick Scott for senator and Ron DeSantis for governor.

“In just three days, the people of Florida are going to elect Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis,” the president said.

Polls show both candidates are neck-and-neck against their opponents.

“In Rick’s case, he’s going against someone who is falling asleep and in Ron’s case, he’s going against somebody who has a lot of energy but runs one of the worst –biggest problems cities anywhere in the country,” the president said.

Scott is depending on Trump’s base and hoping they’ll push him over the edge.

“Over here with Bill Nelson, he wants to grow Washington, what we will do is grow our economy, not Washington’s economy,” Scott said to the crowd.

DeSantis, who is a strong Trump supporter, wants a win similar to the primary from the help of Trump’s base.

“With me as governor, we will not raise taxes and we will never have an income tax,” DeSantis said to the crowd.

“I’ll protect Florida’s community by standing with the men and women of law enforcement,” he said.

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was making his way around the state and talked about political rhetoric.

“The president, Mr. DeSantis, others around the country, we used to be able to disagree principally on the issue. Quite frankly in this race, there are enough issues in which we can disagree. But the fact that that kind of rhetoric and disagreement is leading to political violence, in my opinion, is unacceptable,” Gillum said.

While at a campaign event hosted by musician Jimmy Buffet, Senator Bill Nelson, who is hoping to keep his seat, joined Gillum.

Even though a record number of people have already voted, the president had a message for those who have not and for those who have already cast their ballots.

“Get your friends. Get your neighbors. Get your co-workers. Get out and vote Republican,” the president said.