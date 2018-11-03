Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan on voting early in the midterm election and haven’t done it yet, you only have today and tomorrow to get it done.

Early voting ends in Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday, November 4 and Saturday, November 3 in Monroe County.

The ballot is pretty long. There are a dozen proposed constitutional changes, in addition to races for governor, the U.S. Senate, state Cabinet seats and host of other state and local elections.

Plenty of folks across the state are taking advantage of early voting.

The state Division of Elections reports more than 3.7 million votes have been cast by early in-person voting or vote-by-mail ballots.

If you have any last-minute questions before heading out to vote, visit our CBS4 Election Guide for a plethora of information on races, amendments, local issues and other important voter info.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward, while in Monroe they are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election officials say if you’re planning to vote in person, it’s best to familiarize yourself with the ballot because it is several pages long.