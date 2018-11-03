Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The traditional Italian restaurant Sette Osteria, famous for its two locations in Washington, D.C., is now open in Wynwood.

It’s an authentic Italian restaurant and bar with an open kitchen, soft tones, and high ceilings which provides a sophisticated but casual feel.

“We wanted it to be updated because Wynwood is about millennials and nature, that’s why we put in so many plants. It makes you feel good,” said General Manager Andrea Vimercati.

Executive Chef Nicolas Flores brings family traditions and years of experience cooking to his wide ranging menu which Andrea says spans the regions of Italy.

“We get recipes from all over Italy. From southern of Italy, the north of Italy, the middle of Italy from Bologna. So we are from everywhere in Italy,” said explained.

And speaking of Bologna, a restaurant favorite is their homemade Fettuccine all Bolognese.

Chef Nick makes the Fettuccine from scratch by hand and it’s today’s Digital Bite.

Fettuccine alla Bolognese

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup dry white or red wine

2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes

1 bay leaf

Directions: