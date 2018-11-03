Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The traditional Italian restaurant Sette Osteria, famous for its two locations in Washington, D.C., is now open in Wynwood.
It’s an authentic Italian restaurant and bar with an open kitchen, soft tones, and high ceilings which provides a sophisticated but casual feel.
“We wanted it to be updated because Wynwood is about millennials and nature, that’s why we put in so many plants. It makes you feel good,” said General Manager Andrea Vimercati.
Executive Chef Nicolas Flores brings family traditions and years of experience cooking to his wide ranging menu which Andrea says spans the regions of Italy.
“We get recipes from all over Italy. From southern of Italy, the north of Italy, the middle of Italy from Bologna. So we are from everywhere in Italy,” said explained.
And speaking of Bologna, a restaurant favorite is their homemade Fettuccine all Bolognese.
Chef Nick makes the Fettuccine from scratch by hand and it’s today’s Digital Bite.
Fettuccine alla Bolognese
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
- 1 medium carrot, finely chopped
- 2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup dry white or red wine
- 2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes
- 1 bay leaf
Directions:
- Brown ground beef, onions, carrots, celery, garlic. Pour red wine of choice. Simmer and reduce. Add canned tomatoes with tomato sauce. Salt and pepper to taste. Throw in bay leaf, oregano, and thyme.
- You can leave this simmering on low for a few hours to really develop flavors. Break up tomatoes once soft.
- Boil pasta of your choice, we’d suggest fresh fettuccine.
- Toss fettuccine in sauté pan and ladle bolognese sauce. Use a little pasta water to thin out the sauce.
- Cook until sauce thickens and sticks to pasta and serve.
- Enjoy!