SWEETWATER (CBSMiami) — A candidate running for a seat on the City of Sweetwater Commission is now under arrest and facing drug charges.

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz says Jose Mejia, 29, is one of three people arrested Friday morning following a three-month long investigation spearheaded by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“The investigation has been ongoing for the last three months plus, and involved multiple offenders, multiple felonies and multiple drug charges,” explained Chief Diaz.

Mejia is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine.

Also arrested were Christopher Laboy, 24, on two counts of trafficking cocaine and Angel Berdecia Campo, 63, on one count of trafficking cocaine.

The DEA, ATF, FHP, Sweetwater PD and Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

“My understanding is that it’s multiple drug charges involving sale or purchase of cocaine,” said Chief Diaz. “We need to take drugs off our streets and obviously this is one small step in getting this done.”

FDLE began its investigation after receiving information from a confidential source.

“From what I know about Mr. Mejia, he is a gentleman who resides in the City of Sweetwater and is currently a candidate for commission of the City of Sweetwater He is part of this investigation and has been taken into custody as part of this endeavor,” said the Chief.

Mejia is no stranger to the law. A public records check show he has faced similar drug charges in the past.

Mejia has also run for a commission seat in the past and lost.

“With cocaine deaths continuing to rise across Florida, it’s imperative to stop the flow of drugs into our communities, and these arrests will help that effort in Sweetwater,” said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker. “I appreciate the hard work of our FDLE agents, Sweetwater PD and DEA agents on this case.”

“As we know only too well, drug trafficking corrupts all that it touches,” commented State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “The allegations contained in these charges are extremely serious for all of the individuals arrested.”

All three men were booked into Miami-Dade Jail.