MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student at Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines was arrested Friday after allegedly making threats at school.

Police said the middle school student became angry about rumors that were circulated regarding inappropriate digital content.

The student became angry and told students he would kill a girl and then himself, according to police.

Students notified school administrators, who then notified Pembroke Pines police.

Police said no firearms were found in the student’s belongings, nor were any firearms located at the suspect’s residence.

Authorities said the student faces criminal charges pertaining to Florida State Statute 790.163.1; False Report Concerning Use of a Firearm.

