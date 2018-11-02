Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — More than 4 million Floridians, almost 31 percent of the state’s 13.28 million registered voters, had already cast ballots Friday for next week’s general election.

Republicans, with an advantage in vote-by-mail ballots, had cast nearly 1.69 million ballots as of Friday morning, according to numbers posted online by the state Division of Elections.

Democrats, slightly up in the number of people going to early-voting sites, had cast a little more than 1.63 million ballots.

Voters with no party affiliation accounted for 722,397 ballots cast, with third-party voters at 26,815.

In Miami-Dade, 215,881 people have voted by mail and another 197,471 have voted early. That’s more than 413-thousand ballots cast so far out of Miami-Dade’s 1.4 million registered voters. Miami-Dade is Florida’s most-populous county.

In Broward, 139,966 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast and 201,978 ballots have come in by early voters.

Miami-Dade and Broward combined is more than 755-thousand ballots cast.

The final day for early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward counties is Sunday, November 4 and Saturday, November 3 in Monroe County.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward, while in Monroe they are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election officials say if you’re planning to vote in person, it’s best to familiarize yourself with the ballot because it is several pages long.

“The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.”