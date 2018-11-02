Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former President Barack Obama is doing some campaigning in Miami.

He’ll be in town stumping for Democratic candidates running in Tuesday’s midterm election, including U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

The event will take place at Ice Palace Films Studios in Miami.

You can watch the live stream here on CBSMIAMI.COM and our social media channels.

Free tickets were available for each event but they were scooped up quickly.

Gillum was in South Florida on Thursday, making stops from the Florida Keys to North Miami.

You can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.